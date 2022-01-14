Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jonah Hill, and Other Celebs Who Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise

Just like us, many celebrities have admitted to ending their days with a Real Housewives marathon.

However, some celebrities have managed to take their love for Bravo’s hit shows to new heights over the years.

By simply requesting it on social media, Nicki Minaj has a chance to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Andy Cohen supported the idea online after the “Anaconda” singer confirmed that she would love to sit down with the cast after season 6.

In the comments section of Minaj’s July 2021 post, the host wrote: “I want to see this!”

A number of cast members, including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo, expressed enthusiasm for the concept.

As her post grew in popularity, Minaj suggested that her fans watch the reality show to show their support for her.

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” the singer wrote at the time on her Instagram Story.

“Meanwhile, my questions will be well-considered.”

Of course, there’s comedy and epic.”

The rumors intensified when Minaj shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her publicist, Joe, about her new hosting gig.

“Andy Cohen stated that he would gladly give up his seat in order for you to host the Potomac reunion.

“Tapes in October,” Joe wrote to Minaj, who replied with a slew of emojis.

“Would really be a funny f–king moment,” her publicist responded.

This is a great concept.

“All right, I’ll look into it.”

Rihanna was also caught up in an unexpected way with her favorite reality show.

Ramona Singer made a dig about Leah McSweeney’s streetwear clothing line, Married to the Mob, on a July 2021 episode of Real Housewives of New York.

Singer said she would wear a shirt that said “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something” to “support” the fashion designer’s line, but neither of those names were correct.

“You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” McSweeney said.

I already have Rihanna wearing my sh—t, and I don’t need you to.”

That same week, the founder of Fenty Beauty took to Instagram.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Celebs That Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jonah Hill and More