Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo, and 26 other celebrities reveal their go-to foundations and concealers.

Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo, and More Share Their Favorite Foundations and Concealers

Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo, Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, and others shared their favorite makeup products in 2021, ranging from foundations to concealers to tinted moisturizers.

Sadly, most of us do not have a glam squad on staff to do our hair and makeup for special occasions.

That isn’t to say we can’t learn from celebrities and their makeup artists.

Many celebrities shared their favorite foundations, concealers, tinted moisturizers, and tinted sunscreens throughout the year of 2021.

We may not have access to a professional makeup artist, but we can use the same products as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Kathy Hilton, Shay Mitchell, Amanda Seyfried, Lala Kent, Doja Cat, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Padma Lakshmi, Ally Brooke, Rosie Huntington-White

“The award-winning Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation is a gift that needs no introduction.

If you know what you’re talking about, you’re already ahead of the game.

In her Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide, Kathy Hilton said, “It’s just the best, and it comes in the most inclusive shade range ever.”

For the 2021 Met Gala, make-up artist Hector Espinal used the shade 300 on Rihanna.

Kathy isn’t the only one who appreciates Rihanna’s brand of foundation.

Sephora customers have given it 16.5K “loves.”

“The first thing I do when I apply my makeup is use Dior’s Skin Corrector under my eyes,” Nina Dobrev said in a breakdown of her beauty routine.

It’s a little thicker and offers a little more coverage in the under-eye area, which I’m sensitive to because I don’t get nearly enough sleep.

As a result, I’ve developed dark circles and puffiness under my eyes.

“I kind of dollop it all over the place in the areas that need the most coverage.”

Sephora shoppers have given this concealer 80.5K “likes.”

“I enjoy doing a little bit of everything…”

