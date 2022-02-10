Rihanna Rocks a Fur Coat and a Crop Top While Pregnant

Take a bow, Rihanna! Since announcing last week that she and boyfriend A(dollar)AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the 33-year-old singer and Savage X Fenty designer has been killing the maternity fashion game.

RiRi wore low-rise jeans, strappy heels, a tied brown crop top, a patchwork fur coat, and a camo trucker hat to dinner at Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday night.

Rihanna’s growing baby bump was visible thanks to the daring fashion statement.

Rihanna was spotted going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend in a revealing black lace-up top with fitted black pants, a Carhartt jacket, and shades.

“All black everything,” Rihanna captioned a photo of the ensemble on Instagram.

Rihanna and A$AP Ferg are “so happy about her pregnancy,” a source previously told ET.

“Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and raise a family.

“She thinks A(dollar)AP will be the best father,” the source said, adding, “A(dollar)AP has been tending to all of Rihanna’s needs and they are really enjoying this time together as a couple.”

