Rihanna’s Latest Makeup Video Will Make You Love Her Even More

Rihanna is a big mood.

There’s no denying the Fenty Beauty founder is our style, makeup and music inspiration. And on Friday night, she gave us another reason to love her.

After recently dropping two new cheek products for her eponymous cosmetics company, the 32-year-old star shared a hilarious and relatable AF video of her swatching the makeup goodies.

The cheeky video (yes, that pun is intended) is titled, “Shots & Swatches With Rihanna.” Just like the name suggests, the certified bad gal showed off her latest items with her two team members and took a shot after each blush was revealed.

It’s safe to say, this is just what we needed to get through another weekend in quarantine.

“So we’re gonna show you our cream blush, which is Fenty Beauty’s very first blush ever,” RiRi explained ahead of the drinking challenge. “It’s all about cheeks out in the summer, right?!”

Taking to her Instagram page, Rihanna teased a short clip of the video.

“This #SHOTSANDSWATCHES game is no joke,” she wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. “Y’all just have to watch and see. We are showing you all 10 @fentybeauty sheer & buildable Cheeks Out Cream Blush shades!!”

In the last few weeks, the 32-year-old star has been giving fans the best social media content. She recently released a fun and flirty no-makeup, makeup tutorial that was a big mood.

“Don’t I look beach ready? Or booty call ready?” she asked in the video, after doing some hair flips.

Of course, RiRi has also had her fair share of fun drinking games. Last summer, the beauty mogul had an epic appearance on Seth Meyers‘ show. The two drank, laughed and had a good ole time in a glorious video.

The late night host recalled hanging out with Rihanna and the unforgettable experience.

“The thing about her that didn’t just strike me, but struck every single person who was there, she was immediately so friendly and relatable, and it became clear that she was down for the idea and what it entailed,” he said last year.

Adding, “Looking back, I almost wish it was two hours longer. The best moments are the ones that are just Rihanna being Rihanna that we never could’ve planned for nor written. I mean, my god, some of her one-liners are better than anything you’ll hear on any comedy show!”

In the famous words of Rihanna: “let’s take a shot for de road.”

Watch the star’s latest makeup video above!