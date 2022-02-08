Rihanna’s New Bump-Baring Look While Pregnant Is Exactly What You Wanted

Since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, we’ve only taken about four, five seconds to swoon over her stylish maternity wear.

Take a look at the singer’s first photo since her debut.

Rihanna has found a way to make it work.

Rihanna proved to fans why she is still the queen of chic just over a week after the nine-time Grammy winner revealed she is expecting her first child with A(dollar)AP Rocky.

The “Work” singer wore an all-black ensemble with a laced-up top and black leggings to a stylish outing over the weekend, allowing her growing baby bump to be on full display. She completed her look with a black hoody, black sunglasses, and black stiletto heels.

She’s always thinking about fashion, it’s safe to say.

Jan is making her bump debut.

Rihanna, 31, wore a pink quilted vintage Chanel coat with gold and multi-colored gemstone jewels while posing with A(dollar)AP.

Before making their shocking announcement, the couple kept their long-term relationship under wraps.

That is, until May 2021, when A(dollar)AP described Rihanna as “the love of his life.”

“I think when you know, you know,” he told GQ. “She amounts to probably a million of the other ones.”

‘She’s the One,’ says the narrator.

Now, Rihanna’s latest photos prove one thing: We’re in for a lifetime of looks.

Continue scrolling to see even more of Rihanna’s must-see pregnancy looks…

During her trip to Bridgetown, Barbados, last fall, RiRi kept her hands clasped together.

She wore an orange slip dress to a ceremony in her native country.

While accepting her National Hero award in Barbados, she wore a layered look thanks to a white dress and a buttoned blazer.

When RiRi and A(dollar)AP Rocky stopped by a Basquiat exhibit in New York, she posed fiercely in bright blue boots, sunglasses, and a baggy puffer jacket.

The musician wore a Gucci purse with matching peach trousers and an oversized jacket slung over one shoulder while dining with the rapper at Cipriani in NYC.

Rihanna, who wore sweatpants to Nobu in West Hollywood with A(dollar)AP Rocky at the beginning of the year, is the queen of sweatpants.

While sharing a meal, Rihanna chose a hooded puffer vest…

