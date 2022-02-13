Rihanna’s Pregnancy Cravings Leaked Her Pregnancy to Her Friends

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Cravings Leaked That She Was Pregnant to Her Friends

While Rihanna was able to keep her pregnancy a secret for months, her friends suspected she was expecting a baby sooner than expected.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me and they know my habits,” Rihanna, 33, told E! Online at an event for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Friday, February 11.

“They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating,” the expectant mother, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, continued.

It wasn’t just the smoking and drinking that made her close friends suspicious, according to the Barbados native.

Her sudden dessert cravings alerted her friends to a significant shift in her lifestyle.

“They know I don’t like sweets, so I’m suddenly requesting cookies and donuts,” the “Work” singer explained.

“But, in the end, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, as was the rest of the world.”

At the same event, the founder of Savage x Fenty joked about her love for donuts, but she also said that preparing for motherhood has been thrilling.

“So far, it’s been an exciting journey.”

“I’m just taking it week by week,” the Ocean’s 8 star continued.

“There’s always something new to learn, and I’m just taking it all in.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, 33, announced Rihanna’s pregnancy with a snowy photo shoot on January 28.

Rihanna wore a pink puffer jacket that was unzipped to reveal her bare baby bump as the two stepped out in New York City.

“She’ll give birth this spring,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“They’re both very excited,” says the narrator.

The couple “shared the exciting news with trusted confidants” around the holidays, according to the source, about a month before going public with the news.

They’d been keeping the pregnancy of the “Anti” singer a secret “until they basically couldn’t” any longer.

The style icon is “embracing her pregnancy body,” according to the source, who added that Rihanna “sees it as a beautiful thing.”

She’s been looking after herself and her developing child.

Her every need is being met by ASAP.

