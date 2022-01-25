Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn of Bachelor in Paradise have broken up six months after their engagement, leaving fans ‘devastated.’

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn of Bachelor in Paradise SPLIT six months after their engagement, leaving fans ‘devastated.’

The news from the former couple, who made history as the first black couple to get engaged on the show, left fans “devastated.”

Riley, 32, and Maurissa, 25, a fan favorite couple who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise six months ago, announced their split on January 24, 2022.

“We’ve made the decision to split up.”

They said in a joint statement to People, “We never imagined this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

“We appreciate everyone’s love and support so far on our journey, and all we ask is that you please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

When the dynamic duo got engaged on their BIP season finale, they made Bachelor history as the first black couple to do so.

On Season 7, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, as well as Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, became engaged.

According to People, the two broke up “a couple of weeks ago,” and fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

“I am so sad about this (hashtag)maurissa and (hashtag)riley split,” one Twitter user wrote.

I’ll never invest this much in (hashtag)BIP couples again.”

“Riley and Maurissa have officially broken up, so Sunday mornings are canceled until further notice,” another added.

“The breakup of Riley and Maurissa from Bachelor in Paradise has me hurting a little – LOVE AINT REAL,” wrote a third.

A fourth person wrote, “BUT WHAT ABOUT SUNDAY MORNINGS?!?!?!?!?”

Riley shared a vision with Maurissa that he’d had since he was 21 years old: cooking Sunday morning breakfast and hearing his children run down the stars.

After that, his wife would wake up and join them for the meal.

The sad news comes after the ex-couple appeared to tease their breakup in recent weeks.

After the 2021 holiday season, fans noticed Maurissa had deleted several social media posts with Riley, but she kept photos of their memories from their time on the show.

She went on to post a series of cryptic videos, one of which was missing her engagement ring.

Riley, on the other hand, posted a shirtless Instagram photo of himself drinking coffee on Sunday.

All we can do is put in the effort, according to the caption.

Work on our craft, our health, and our personal development.

“You can’t always control the end result.”

You’ll never… even if you go down.

