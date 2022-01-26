Riley Christian of Bachelor in Paradise updates his Facebook profile with a solo photo following his breakup with Maurissa Gunn.

Riley Christian of Bachelor in Paradise updates his Facebook profile with a solo photo following his split from Maurissa Gunn.

A new start.

Riley Christian of Bachelor Nation deleted his ex-fiancée Maurissa Gunn’s social media accounts after they confirmed their split earlier this month.

On Tuesday, January 25, the attorney, 32, changed his Facebook profile photo from an engagement photo to a solo shot, one day after the couple announced they had called off their engagement.

On his Instagram account, the season 16 Bachelorette contestant has also removed almost all signs of his relationship with Gunn, 25, who is 25 years old.

As of Tuesday, there were no visible photos of Christian and Gunn on his grid.

On his page, he previously posted Christmas pajama photos and engagement photos.

However, one photo of the couple from December 2021 is hidden in a post of Christian admiring city views from a waterfront lookout point.

The first photo is a solo shot, but when fans scroll down, they’ll see a second photo of the former couple cuddled up together.

There are also a few clips of the New York native from his time on Bachelor in Paradise where Gunn is still visible on his profile.

On Tuesday, the Georgia native’s Facebook profile picture was still a photo from their engagement shoot.

Gunn had previously deleted the majority of her Instagram posts involving Christian.

As of Tuesday, the patient care coordinator had only one social media post about her and Christian’s relationship on the ABC reality show.

The couple met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2021, and they got engaged in June of that year, which fans got to see on the finale in October of that year.

Three months later, eagle-eyed fans noticed Gunn had removed several couple photos from her Instagram page, sparking split rumors.

Their engagement photo shoot was still up at the time, but their Christmas photos from her trip to New York City were noticeably missing.

In a January 7 Instagram Story photo, she was also seen without her engagement ring.

Christian, for his part, raised eyebrows in the same month with a few cryptic messages on social media.

“When confronted with obstacles beyond your control, try not to become stuck.”

On January 6, he tweeted, “Just do what you can.”

“That way, when things finally do, I’ll be prepared.”

