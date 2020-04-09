Rise of the lockdown AFFAIRS! Married people are starting elicit online flings

There has been a rise in the number of married people striking up affairs since the start of the coronavirus crisis, research reveals.

Dating websites targeted at extra-marital affairs have reported a rise in the number of users in recent weeks as people face weeks at home with their spouse during the national lockdown.

IllicitEncounters.com, has seen an 18 per cent rise in activity from male members in the last month and a 12 per cent rise from women.

The majority of men, some 74 per cent, told how they were seeking out an illicit fling because they are ‘bored’ living under the new rules, according to a survey of users.

Meanwhile two-thirds of female members (64 per cent) reported that the increased time spent together during the lockdown had exposed weaknesses in their marriage.

Users told how they were able to strike up the affairs by sending X-rated images to their new partner and using apps like FaceTime and Skype to have virtual ‘dates’ as they are not able to see each other in person.

One IllicitEncounters member, who gave her name only as Sarah, 37, told how she used the site to start an affair despite being married to solicitor husband Paul, for 12 years.

Financial advisor Sarah, from Ascot, said: ‘The main issue with Paul and I is sex – we have mismatched sex drives and I have always wanted more physical activity than him. I would rank my sex drive as a nine while Paul’s is a five.

‘His anxiety over the crisis has made his already low sex drive fall even further and we have not made love in the last month. I don’t want to leave Paul but I cannot carry on without regular sex.

‘I have had two discreet affairs in the last year so I could satisfy my desire for more physical contact.

‘The first was with a local bar manager who is also stuck with a partner who wants sex less than him. He has young children and wants sex but doesn’t want to upset things at home.

‘Since the crisis started, I have made contact with a new man who works in financial services and lives in Surrey. He was bored at home and was looking to meet new women who live nearby. He doesn’t want to leave his wife. We have been talking over Facetime, flirting and sharing sexy pictures of each other. We cannot wait to meet up.’

Meanwhile Sean, 49, a marketing manager from Alderley Edge, Cheshire, told how he was cheating on Rebecca, his wife of 18 years and the mother of his two teenage children.

‘I married my childhood sweetheart,’ he said. ‘I have been with Rebecca since we were at school and she was the only woman I had slept with until I realised I wanted to start an affair around a year ago.

‘I became curious about what it would be like to sleep with someone new. I didn’t want to end my marriage and needed to meet a woman who was also attached and was also looking for something discreet.

‘I had two affairs in quick succession with women in the posh Manchester commuter towns where I live.

‘It was really exciting. Since the lockdown, I have met a third woman who lives nearby. We Facetime every couple of days and are planning a hotel date just as soon as the restrictions on movement are lifted.’