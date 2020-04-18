Rise of the middle-aged millennials! How 20-somethings are picking up old-fashioned hobbies

From cross-stitching to backgammon, these millennials have picked up delightfully low-tech hobbies to pass the time during lockdown.

Speaking to FEMAIL, 20 and 30-somethings across the UK told how they are seeking out activities that take them away from their screens and help them to unwind after a day spent in front of the laptop while working from home.

Fashion PR Lauren Normyle, 29, from London, explained she had started drawing trees and birds in a bid to improve her knowledge of local wildlife, while Kirsten Millar, 23, from Edinburgh, has learned how to crochet after being inspired by her grandmother.

Kathryn Dent, 24, of Hertfordshire is one of millions of Brits who have taken up jigsaws as a way to relax, with toy companies reporting huge spikes in the sale of puzzles in the three weeks since lockdown started and Amazon selling out online.

Kirsten, who is studying for a masters degree in Innovation and Technology Law at Edinburgh University, has made the most of her time in lockdown by learning how to crochet. Her favourite piece so far is a blanket made from ‘granny squares’.

She said: ‘My Italian great granny was a really skilled crocheter. While we were doing the Great Lockdown Clear Out, I found a really intricate, beautiful piece that she made and some of my mums old crochet hooks.

‘I’ve always been really creative but I’ve never had the time to properly focus on mastering a crafty hobby and, since I was going to be cooped up for an indefinite amount of time, this seemed like the perfect opportunity. Also I liked the idea of carrying on a bit of a family legacy.

‘To make things like clothes or toys you need to follow a set pattern, which involves a lot of focus. It’s a great way of really switching off for a while and concentrating on something other than work or the news, and you get the added bonus of having created something intricate and unique.

‘But, to make things like the “granny squares” that I used to make up the blanket, you follow a very simple repetitive pattern. They’re easy to make and you can do other things at the same time (in my case, binge watch the entirety of Sex and the City).’

Fashion PR Lauren has challenged herself to sketch a new bird and tree each week in a bid to learn more about local wildlife while relaxing.

She said: ‘I had been consciously looking up and around instead of down at my phone during my daily walk and I was embarrassed to realise I couldn’t name many trees or birds that I saw. I made a pact to myself to learn more about them. It’s something that my grandparents would know so why shouldn’t I?

‘I knew I wanted to learn more about nature and I was also keen to practise sketching for a dose of mindfulness. My aim is to draw a new bird and tree each week.’

She added: ‘Drawing provides time out for me, I’ve tried to meditate but it’s hard to think of nothing. When I sketch I concentrate on this 100% with no distractions.’

Civil servant Nicole is working from home during lockdown and uses cross-stitching as a way to unwind after hours in front of the screen.

She said: ‘I’ve always wanted to have a hobby, and of the million I’ve started, cross stitching is the only one that’s stuck and I’m kind of good at.

‘I got a set for my birthday in February and it’s just carried on from there. Lockdown has seen me amp up cross stitching, I’m doing it in a daily basis.

‘One of the main reasons I enjoy it is because I can actually do it. It also really relaxes me – once I’m into a rhythm with it, I can mindlessly cross stitch for hours with music on it the background.

‘Particularly being in lockdown, and sitting in front of my computer screen for eight hours a day without the usual mini breaks away from it you get in the office, it stops me spending 16 hours a day in front of either the computer or TV. It’s definitely helped my mind focus more in the times were in.’

She added: ‘If anyone wants to get into it, I recommend checking out the geeky stitching co., they have some really cute designs perfect for beginners.’

Julia, sales manager at womenswear brand Chinti and Parker, is spending her free time playing backgammon. Her fiancé gave her a selection of board games for her 30th birthday in January and backgammon has become the ‘clear favourite’.

She said: ‘Backgammon is something to do other than watch TV and scroll through Instagram! It gets your brain thinking and keeps you busy. And, as a relatively competitive person (or very, my fiancé would say), it is perfect. You can just keep tallying up the results and it’s like an endless competition.’

While the couple played backgammon before, she said spending more time at home has given her an opportunity to improve her sills.

Julia added: ‘Now more than ever, we all have time to learn new things and can put our phones down. There’s no one waiting for us at the pub and we’re not running late to meet friends. Spend time with each other whilst we have the opportunity and spend the time doing something interactive like playing backgammon.’

Project surveyor Charlotte, who is currently furloughed, used to enjoy doing puzzles in childhood but hadn’t done one in a ‘very long time’. Having more time at home during lockdown seemed like a ‘good opportunity’ to pick the hobby back up.

She said: ‘I like that it can easily be done at home and on my own. The only problem is I don’t really have many puzzles myself as they’re all in my parents garage.

‘I find it quite relaxing and satisfying when you see it coming together/being finished. This one was pretty tough as it has some very odd puzzle piece shapes! I found it in a charity shop the other week just before the lockdown.

‘It was the only one left as it seems like everyone wants to do puzzles at the moment as they seem to be sold out everywhere.’

Kathryn, a banking assistant analyst who is working remotely from home, is one of millions of Brits who has taken up puzzles as a lockdown hobby. She recently completed a complicated Marvel design.

She said: ‘I started doing jigsaws because they are very time consuming but keep your brain stimulated. I’ve enjoyed the challenge as it’s not my usual past time. It keeps my mind busy and completing puzzles gives me something to focus on achieving.’