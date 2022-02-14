Rise of the Nazis, BBC2, review: It’s no World at War.

Review of BBC2’s Rise of the Nazis: Not a Patch on The World at War

In this sequel to the 2016 docu-drama, Hitler faces off against Joseph Stalin.

The 2019 series Rise of the Nazis took viewers all the way back to Adolf Hitler’s “night of the long knives” in June 1934, when he purge the party of potential rivals.

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War, the follow-up series, takes place six years later, in June 1940, when the Nazis had not only risen, but also conquered half of Europe.

On his one and only visit to an occupied Paris, Hitler stood in front of Napoleon’s tomb, vowing to defeat Russia even more than his hero.

We are all aware of the outcome.

And this is a part of the issue.

Many viewers interested in the subject will have read Antony Beevor’s Stalingrad, among other Second World War tomes, and will already be familiar with much of this material.

The format, however, may turn off newcomers.

Professor Sir Richard Evans, former head of the armed forces General Sir Mike Jackson, and former head of M16 Sir John Scarlett are among those who have contributed their expertise to Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union.

However, the story is drably illustrated by non-speaking Hitler and Stalin lookalikes instead of archive footage.

Newcomers would be better off watching The World at War, a 1973 ITV series that is still unrivaled today.

Dictators at War is the subtitle of Rise of the Nazis, which focuses on Hitler and Stalin, the former believing in his own military genius and the latter relying on his generals to save him.

Even as the RAF bombed Berlin above them, Hitler’s foreign minister Ribbentrop informed Stalin’s emissary Molotov that Britain had been defeated.

However, this could have been broadcast on Radio Four, hosted by Melvyn Bragg and titled In Our Time.

