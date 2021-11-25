Trending
‘Risque’ ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance Upsets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers

The ‘Risque’ ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has enraged viewers.

Natalie Mendoza (Satine) and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical had some Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers clutching their pearls as they performed “The Sparkling Diamond,” a song from the musical that mixes classic and modern by sampling moments from Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies.”

Some even called the performance risqué, which they felt was incongruent with the parade’s family message, but they were met with defenders of the musical and the performance.

Scroll down to see how people reacted to the musical’s performance.

NBC was chastised on Twitter for airing the performance on a family program, according to several Twitter users.

(hashtag)MacysParade(hashtag)macysthanksgivingparade Moulin Rouge is inappropriate for (hashtag)MacysThanksgivingParade

What a disaster of a start to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: risqué Moulin Rouge for our family’s wake-up…?!?

Others were simply perplexed by the bizarre show, with one joking that it was an “actual satanic ritual.”

The actual satanic ritual is at the Moulin Rouge.

What was that from the movie Moulin Rouge, bro?

Some viewers thought it was strange that NBC showed such “skinny” outfits during the parade.

Take a look at the Moulin Rouge’s revealing costumes for this family parade.

Unusual

The NBC parade kicked off with a bang with the lead from Moulin Rouge, giving my oldest son a unique Thanksgiving memory.

Even those who weren’t offended by the performance expected NBC to receive complaints from a “bunch of prudes.”

The number of complaints NBC will receive for the Moulin Rouge performance is under 200.

To be clear, I’m not offended; I simply recognize that society has devolved into a bunch of prudes…(hashtag)MacysParade

The musical’s performance also had its defenders, one of whom joked that the costumes’ only “inappropriate” feature was how cold they looked in the November chill.

The only thing wrong with what they were wearing was that it was far too cold for them.

My entire Facebook feed is now filled with mothers complaining about the Macy’s parade featuring Moulin Rouge.

People who enjoyed the show were quick to send their best wishes to the performers, anticipating a backlash.

Oh, I know people didn’t like Moulin Rouge because it was a jukebox musical based on a film with a less family friendly image… I liked it, though, and I hope you all stay safe out there.

Anyway, here’s a link to the 10x Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge: The Musical https://twitter.com/j0BLDZbreP

Others, as well…

