Rita Moreno’s Return in a “Masterstroke” Comeback in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

Rita Moreno’s ‘Masterstroke’ Comeback in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

On the silver screen, 2021 is the year of musicals.

One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year is Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story.

The legendary director takes on an iconic musical while also managing to combine his own production with the 1961 film adaptation.

Rita Moreno appears in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story.

This is how they got her on board for the project.

Moreno’s film career began near the end of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Her notable performances include supporting roles in Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and The King and I (1956). She is one of the few actors to win a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.

Moreno is a global icon whose work spans multiple mediums and appeals to audiences all over the world.

Moreno is also well-known for her role in West Side Story, which she played in 1961.

The film won ten Academy Awards, including one for Moreno’s outstanding performance as Anita in Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Ariana DeBose reprises her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

Moreno, on the other hand, portrays Valentina in a part created specifically for her.

Moreno, Spielberg, and Tony Kushner discussed West Side Story with ABC News.

They talked about Valentina’s character and how to bring Moreno on board.

Moreno was initially offered the part by Spielberg, but there was a misunderstanding.

“He [Spielberg] asked if you’d be interested in being a part of it,” Moreno said.

“And I told him, ‘You know, I’m flattered, but I don’t do cameos,’ and he replied, ‘Cameo? No! There’s a part in here that Tony Kushner wrote for you.’

I’m just curious if you’re interested.’ I replied, ‘Yes.’

(screams) ‘I am.’

(Laughter)

That’s how I feel.”

Spielberg explained how the idea of bringing Moreno back to West Side Story came to him.

He was immediately drawn to the idea.

“The idea came from Tony Kushner,” Spielberg said.

“‘What if you cast Rita Moreno as Doc’s widow?’

I thought Tony’s suggestion was brilliant when he called me about it.

“I did it completely.”

“We wanted her knowledge, wisdom, and incredible talent,” Kushner explained.

