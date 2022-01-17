In a Baywatch-style photo shoot in Australia, Rita Ora of The Masked Singer poses with hot lifeguards.

RITA Ora shone in a Baywatch-style photo shoot on an Australian beach with hunky lifeguards.

The 31-year-old looked stunning in a gold tasseled mini dress that highlighted her long legs.

Masked Singer judge Rita was surrounded by a group of hunky men wearing only tiny red speedos during the shoot on Sydney’s Maroubra Beach.

Before changing into tight-fitting workout gear and posing on a speedboat, the men lifted the Hot Right Now singer.

Rita is currently in Australia filming the new season of The Voice and the spin-off The Voice: Generations.

According to the Sun, Rita’s friends expect her and boyfriend Taika Waititi, 46, to get engaged soon.

“Rita and Taika are head over heels in love,” a source revealed.

“He’s ‘the one’ for her,’ she claims.”

None of her friends would be surprised if he proposed to her soon.

“Some might think that’s a long time, but they’ve only been apart for a day since they first met.”

“She always jumps right in,” says the narrator, “but this feels like a more mature relationship.”

Taika is a wise person who understands how to play the fame game.

“He’s a calming influence, but he’s also a lot of fun, so he keeps up with her.”

Chelsea Winstanley, a 45-year-old film producer, is Taika’s ex-wife. They have two daughters together.

They divorced in the year 2018.

Rita recently talked about freezing her eggs and how it’s the “best thing” she’s ever done, as well as her desire to start a family.

She told The Independent, “I’d love to have a nice big family!”

“I believe we subconsciously place that pressure on ourselves as women because we believe it is our responsibility to create and give life.”

“I didn’t want to think about it,” she explained.

After that, I didn’t, and it turned out to be the best thing I’d ever done.”

