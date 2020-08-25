Rita Ora shows off her bronzed body in a gold bikini in Corfu

RITA Ora showed off her bronzed body in a gold bikini in Corfu.

The Brit singer, 29, put on a stunning display as she perched on a rock overlooking the Ionian sea.

Rita took in the incredible views as she stretched her body, looking sensational in snaps shared on Instagram.

The Let You Love Me singer showed off her tattoos and flawless complexion, with her skin glistening in the sunshine.

She teased a new project as she captioned the snaps on Instagram: “In life you have to live in the moment and be grateful for the present and all that’s in front of you not behind you! I’ve had one of the most amazing trips ever.

“I’m forever grateful but I’m going to need to get back to work. I can’t wait to show you all why I took this break and what Me and my team have been cooking up for you all! It’s so exciting! Hold on bots! Something is coming!”

Rita splashed out £123,000 for a week’s holiday in a luxury villa in Corfu with her new boyfriend.

The singer and her boyfriend Romain Gavras, 39, are staying in the £17.6k-a-night luxury villa with some of her family staying in the seven-suites.

The secluded villa called Ultima Corfu offers complete privacy on the sea front and 180 degree views of the Greek and Albanian coast.

The luxury property has a two-level infinity pool, a spa, cinema and a private 78ft yacht to keep Rita and her guests entertained for the week.

There is a team of staff including a concierge, chauffeur, private chef, housekeeping and more on hand to look after the party.

The 1,000 square meter property can host up to 14 people across the seven suites, each comprising its own bedroom with a connected dressing room and bathroom.

At the centre of the villa, the kitchen has a granite-topped island, while the dining room has a large dining table and fireplace, bringing the indoors, outdoors.

A glass lift connects the villa to the waterfront terrace, where two separate areas have been carved out of the rocks to provide terraces for sunbathing.

She jetted off with her Greek-French boyfriend Romain to the Balearic party island after travel restrictions were relaxed in July.

The pair have been an item for four months — with the romance said to be going from strength to strength.

An insider explained: “She’s in a serious thing with Romain and properly loved up.

“It’s the first time she’s been serious with someone in ages.”

Posting to social media, Rita told fans she was happy to be away with loved ones and asked: “What are you grateful for today?”