Rita Ora shows off her bum as she poses in turquoise bikini and matching face mask

RITA Ora showed off her bum as she posed in a turquoise bikini and matching face mask on holiday.

The 29-year-old is currently sunning herself in Ibiza with pals and has shared regular updates with her fans on social media in an array of colourful swimwear.

Today, she showed off a turquoise two-piece which featured off the shoulder detail and a floral pattern.

And in these covid-19 times, Rita proved she was health and safety conscious as well as fashionable as she donned a matching face mask as well.

The Masked Singer panellist then changed her bikini top to a loose vest in a matching print which featured a fluffy turquoise hem.

She accessorised with lots of gold jewellery and even managed to match her pedicure to the colour of her swimwear.

Rita and her Greek-French boyfriend Romain Gavras, 39, jetted off to the Balearic party island after travel restrictions were relaxed in July.

The pair have been an item for four months — with the romance said to be going from strength to strength.

An insider explained: “She’s in a serious thing with Romain and properly loved up. It’s the first time she’s been serious with someone in ages.”

He directed the Bad Girls music video in 2012 for M.I.A, for which he was awarded two MTV Video Music Awards.

The star’s previous boyfriends include Calvin Harris, Andrew Garfield, Rob Kardashian and fashion millionaire Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky.

Earlier this week she sunbathed topless to make sure she didn’t have any tan lines before wowing on-lookers in a green bikini and striped cover up.