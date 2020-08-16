Rita Ora shows off her toned and tanned figure as she soaks up the sun in Corfu

IT’S a wrap . . . tanned and toned Rita Ora looks picture perfect in a two-piece swimsuit.

The singer, 29, posed in the white number beside an infinity pool at a secluded villa with its own cinema and 78ft yacht.

Your Song star Rita is in Corfu with family members and boyfriend Romain Gavras, 39.

She jetted off with her Greek-French boyfriend Romain to the Balearic party island after travel restrictions were relaxed in July.

The pair have been an item for four months — with the romance said to be going from strength to strength.

An insider explained: “She’s in a serious thing with Romain and properly loved up.

“It’s the first time she’s been serious with someone in ages.”

Posting to social media, Rita told fans she was happy to be away with loved ones and asked: “What are you grateful for today?”

Well, seeing her in that outfit for starters.

