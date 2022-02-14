Rita Ora wears a leopard print dress to dinner with Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora wears a leopard print dress to dinner with her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora has had a roller-coaster week, but she is not depressed.

The For You singer looked stunning in this black and white leopard print dress and black heels as she dined with her boyfriend, film director Taika Waititi, in Los Angeles.

The news that Rita had landed an acting role in the new Disney(plus) TV series Beauty And The Beast was announced on Friday, just days after it was revealed that the production had been canceled.

Rita has been assured that her role in the project, as well as Luke Evans’ and Josh Gad’s, is secure, but the series has been put on hold for the time being.

Nonetheless, the break allows Rita to begin planning new music.

And that, in my opinion, is not a bad thing.