Rita Wilson and Faith Hill share an ‘1883’ behind-the-scenes photo.

Rita Wilson and Faith Hill share a photo from the set of ‘1883’.

Rita Wilson is dressed to the nines for her role in the period drama 1883 with Faith Hill.

Wilson confirmed her upcoming cameo on the show by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Hill in full Old West garb on Instagram on Tuesday.

Wilson captioned the photo, “The secret is out—I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season!”

“Watch episodes of @paramountplus every Sunday to catch a glimpse of yours truly.”

Wilson has been cast in a guest starring role on 1883, which is a prequel series to the hit drama Yellowstone, ET learned last week.

Wilson will play Carolyn, a Doan’s Crossing storekeeper who helps Margaret (Hill) unwind with some whiskey punch.

Wilson’s casting comes just days after her husband, two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, made a cameo appearance in the second episode of the show.

General George Meade was played by Tom Hanks during the Civil War.

Hill co-stars alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton, in the Western drama, which tells the story of the Dutton family’s origin story and their epic journey from Texas to Montana to establish the family’s Yellowstone ranch.

McGraw recently spoke with ET about the highly anticipated new show, and he revealed how he landed Tom Hanks for a cameo.

“For a long time, Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends,” McGraw explained.

“So I dialed Tom’s number and asked him a simple question.”

‘Tell me when to be there,’ he says, and then he shows up and does it.

He’s Tom Hanks, after all, and he’ll do whatever he wants.”

On Sundays, Paramount (plus) airs new episodes of 1883.

