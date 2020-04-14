Rita Wilson Details Her and Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Battle and Recovery

The news of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s coronavirus diagnoses sent shockwaves through the nation.

After all, the beloved couple had been the first high-profile stars to share their diagnosis publicly back in early March from Australia, where they had been working at the time, just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up in the United States. Fans kept up with their recovery thanks to social media statements, often calm and collected with a splash of humor, from the longtime pair.

Just over two weeks later, the two had returned to the United States and home to Los Angeles. While they had not disclosed many details about their fight with the deadly virus in the process, Wilson has since recalled the battle in a new interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King.

“I was very tired. I felt extremely achey, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched and then the fever started,” Wilson recalled to King, noting she experienced chills like she had never had before.

“Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell,” she said. Her fever had also gotten close to 102. Around day nine, Wilson was given chloroquine. “I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break,” she said. “But, my fever did break.”

The star also cautioned about the “extreme side effects” she suffered from the chloroquine, including nausea, vertigo, muscle weakness and the inability to walk. “I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don’t really know if it’s helpful in this case,” she told King.

As for her famous husband, Hanks experienced milder coronavirus symptoms, Wilson said, adding that he didn’t have as high of a fever and did not lose his sense of taste or smell. However, it took the same amount of time for the husband and wife to get through the virus.

As for how they contract the virus, they were told it was through somebody they both were exposed to at the same time. However, they don’t know when or where it happened, noting none of their close contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.

Now recovered, the two were part of a study using their donated blood and are waiting to hear about whether their antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine and if their plasma can be donated to others battling the disease.

For more on how she’s now helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the music community, check out the interview above!