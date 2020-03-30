Rita Wilson Reflects on the Special and Significant Memories She’s Had on This Date

Rita Wilson is reminiscing on the good ole days.

About two weeks ago, the legendary actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed they tested positive for Coronavirus. But despite their diagnosis, the longtime couple has been in good spirits and even returned to the U.S. this week after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia.

On Sunday, Wilson got in a reflective mood and shared the unforgettable moments she’s had over the years on March 29. From lighting up the stage on Broadway to celebrating being cancer-free, this date holds a special place in Wilson’s heart.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” she began a lengthy Instagram post. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy,” she continued. “I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time.”

“You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply,” she expressed, while also giving thanks towards the many blessings she’s received from “God.”

She also revealed that on this date, she received one of the biggest honors in Hollywood.

“One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars,” she wrote. “And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year.”

She added, “All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor.”

Before closing her statement, she encouraged her followers to reflect and appreciate their own blessings.

“Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much,” she shared.

Just yesterday, Tom took to social media to also give thanks to those who have been sending them well wishes and offering their support.

“Hey, Folks,” he began his tweet on Saturday. “We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes.”

He closed, “Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”