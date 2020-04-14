Rita Wilson says she had “extreme side effects” from the controversial drug chloroquine during COVID-19 treatment

In her first television interview since being infected with her husband Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson shares new details about the fight against COVID-19.

Talk to CBS this morning Gayle King, the 63-year-old actress and singer, said she felt "great" more than a month after testing positive in early March. But at the time of her illness she felt "very tired … extremely painful, uncomfortable [and] didn't want to be touched." When these symptoms persisted, she developed a fever that rose to 102, and "chills like I've never had before." She also lost her taste and smell, but only noticed it later.

Wilson, who was treated in Australia, said on the ninth day that she had received the controversial drug chloroquine. (Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both antimalarials, were hyped up by President Trump as a miracle cure for COVID-19.)

“I know people have talked about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug is working or it was just time for the fever to break down,” she said. “My fever is broken, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely sick. I was dizzy. I couldn’t walk and my muscles felt very weak. “

She added: “We have to be very considerate of this drug. We don’t really know if it’s safe in this case. “

Wilson said Hanks had milder symptoms – his fever wasn’t so high, he hadn’t lost his sense of taste or smell. “But it still took us the same time to get through,” and the healthy couple returned to LA in late March.

As they got it, the doctors told the couple, who were both at higher risk of complications from pre-existing conditions (she is a breast cancer survivor and Hanks has type 2 diabetes), that they were “both exposed … at the same time Time, ”she said. “However, we do not know when that could be or where. I can only say that all of our close contacts – family, people in our work team – nobody tested positive.” (The couple’s children spoke after their parents’ diagnosis out.)

Wilson said their doctors had told them they were immune now that they had COVID-19. However, she said: “This is the belief” because so much is still unknown.

Wilson said she and Hanks have since donated their blood to a study of the disease that will hopefully lead to the development of a vaccine. They’re also waiting to get a response if they can donate plasma to people who are currently fighting COVID-19.

Wilson also spoke about working with Naughty by Nature for one Remix of the group's hit "Hip Hop Hooray", who said she first learned the hip hop song for the 2019 film Young genius and she sang it on Instagram as a brain exercise to see if she can remember all the words. It went viral and she started the remix with the group. Every time the remix is ​​streamed, money flows into the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Wilson said she and Hanks, in which she married 1988, now both feel "normal" again after the fear, and Hanks was back at work, moderating during the film he was working on during the break in Australia Saturday night live over the weekend – from his kitchen.

