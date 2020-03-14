Rita Wilson’s ”Quarantunes” Playlist Is Here to Help You Through Coronavirus

Whether you’re practicing social distancing, working from home or even under strict isolation like Rita Wilsonherself, she’s got you covered.

As she continues recovering from coronavirus alongside hubby Tom Hanks, the country music superstar put together her very own “Quarantunes” playlist to help others weather the storm.

“Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining,” Rita tweeted Friday. “Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. [You] think of stuff like this.”

In no time at all, fans submitted their favorite tracks and Rita compiled a 29-song medley full of her own songs, some all-time classics and a few cheekier numbers. From Kelly Clarkson‘s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” to Akon‘s “Locked Up” and MC Hammer‘s “U Can’t Touch This,” this is certainly how you make the most of a bad situation.

Rita continues keeping things light-hearted on the internet, also tweeting, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.”

On Thursday, she and Tom shared an optimistic update from Australia, where they will remain in isolation for the foreseeable future.

“We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” the Oscar-winning actor shared on social media. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Listen to Rita’s “Quarantunes” playlist above!