River Morgan, Vanessa Morgan’s son, wears a onesie with Michael Kopech’s last name a year after the divorce was filed.

Vanessa Morgan showed her 11-month-old son, who was wearing a telling onesie and walking with a walker, on the move.

“He’s a movinnn [sic]people,” the Riverdale alum, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video of the toddler, who was dressed in a gray outfit and facing away from the camera on Thursday, January 13.

“KOPECH,” the last name of River’s father, Michael Kopech, was written on the back.

Morgan was proposed to by the professional baseball player, 25, in July of this year, and they married six months later in Florida.

In July 2020, the actress revealed that she is expecting a child.

“This is fantastic news.”

Morgan captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

“This little guy has already given me so much joy and a sense of purpose.”

… On a personal note, I’ve had the good fortune of growing up in the spotlight, having begun my acting career at the age of six.

While this has been incredible for me, I am eager to give this little guy some space to grow up away from the spotlight until he tells me otherwise.”

“Lil one, you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly,” the then-expectant star concluded with a message to her baby-to-be.

Thank you, God, for this gift.

I’m overjoyed, and I can’t wait to devote every day to being the best mother I can be.”

The following week, it was revealed that Kopech had filed for divorce from Morgan a month before.

The rep for the Finding Carter alum later confirmed that he is the father of her child.

The star of My Baby-Sitter’s a Vampire gave birth in January 2021, and in their baby boy’s Instagram debut, she mentioned the athlete.

Morgan told her social media followers at the time, “The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life.”

“Our beautiful baby boy, River, was born on January 29th to Michael and me.

This type of love is beyond description.

We’re savoring our time at home with him, being present and lavishing him with affection.

The most rewarding gift in the world is becoming a parent.”

The new mother revealed the meaning behind their baby’s name via.

