Riverdale’s Casey Cott on Strutting His Stuff and also the Debut of New Kevin in the Musical Episode

It’s Kevin Keller’s time to radiate.

Certain, tonight’s musical episode of Riverdale has a lot to take care of in terms of typical core 4 drama and those mysterious video tapes that have actually been making their means around town, yet it’s Kevin (Casey Cott) When he won’t enable anybody to execute a number from the music Hedwig and also the Angry Inch in the institution range program, who organizes a rebellion versus Principal Honey. It’s also Kevin who obtains to get all dolled up as Hedwig herself, as well as carry out in the halls of Riverdale High. As you can see above, he looks awesome.

“My Hedwig attire was customized by our outfit division,” Cott informs E! News. “It was fun, ’cause Kevin kind of puts on a whole lot of sweatshirts and a little bit extra bulky clothes, so it’s fun to use something like that. And afterwards the wig I wore for Hedwig was the real wig from the Hedwig motion picture, that John Cameron Mitchell put on.”

There was one other attire alternative and a few make-up examinations to be done, and also eventually Cott aided with the last word.

“I really felt like such a head-turner when I was walking on set,” he says. “And you understand, the pumps I wore were incredible as well. They were really great, as well as the fishnets were really fun. The entire outfit was a blast, and also it was actually fun to show off about in.”

While Kevin obtains the standout efficiency moment in the Hedwig look, there’s a minute where the whole trainee body of Riverdale joins in his demonstration in their very own kind of the outfit, consisting of Charles Melton as Reggie.

“It was crazy seeing all those individuals in drag, and also it was fun watching a few of the people undoubtedly,” Cott states. “Charles took full advantage as well as was extremely thrilled, and enjoying everyone lean in and also have a blast was incredible.”

Cott had seen Hedwig on Broadway and also had actually seen the movie and currently knew “a suitable quantity” of the music prior to shooting the episode, as well as he’s not the only fan in the cast. It’s Cole Sprouse‘s preferred musical, and also he does even more singing below than he’s performed in any musical episode before.

This additionally isn’t a regular Riverdale musical episode.

“We’re not actually placing on a musical. Kevin’s more organizing a range show, so it’s even more kind of showing the tone.”

As well as yet

, there’s a larger focus this time around on the songs than there normally is.

“It’s even more actually about the musical this time around than it is concerning the previous episodes, when Riverdale’s type of experiencing actually intense situations. Obviously they’re experiencing really extreme scenarios this year, but we reached concentrate a little bit much more on the musical, despite the fact that we weren’t executing the real musical.”

Something is for certain (even amongst the limitless Betty/Jughead/Archie/ Veronica dramatization) regarding this production that’s not truly a production: it is Kevin’s show.

“I think it’s a significant breakout minute for Kevin,” Cott states. “I think it’s a big alleviation for Kevin. Kevin’s been, for practically 2 seasons currently, kind of riding this follower wave where he’s type of just unfortunate and also attempting to interact that he’s lonely and also things, as well as all of an unexpected this episode happens, and also he just type of loses his mind in the very best method. So I think it’s kind of a surge for Kevin, and also I hope it type of carries on for the remainder of Riverdale, this new Kevin that’s not afraid to strut his things.”

When he actually gave up a kidney?), Kevin’s spent the period recovering from his time on the Farm (remember and Cott states this episode could just be a transforming point.

“This may be the end of that recuperation, or maybe simply a clean slate for Kevin.”

The musical episode of Riverdale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.