Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Boyfriend Travis Mills Break Up

It’s over for Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills.

E! News has learned that the Riverdale actress and her music artist beau have ended their relationship after about three years of dating. This confirmation comes amid much speculation about the duo’s romantic status. In recent months, Petsch, 25, and Mills, 30, have rarely made appearances on each other’s social media, sparking split rumors. The last post of Petsch and Mills together on Instagram is from their trip to Disneyland in Dec. 2019.

“I don’t always wear ears at @disneyland, but when I do it’s because @madelame made me,” Mills captioned a photo of the then-couple.

As for Petsch, the last photo of Mills on her Instagram is from almost a year ago, a birthday tribute to Mills in April 2019.

“Happy birthday lil baby!!!” Petsch wrote alongside a series of pictures. “To being thirty, flirty and thriving all year I love you.”

Adding more confirmation to the break up, a source told Us Weekly that Petsch has “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”

Back in August, Petsch hinted at wanting to keep her relationship with Mills more private during an interview with Nylon.

“My relationship [with musician Travis Mills]. I used to share a lot about it online, and now that I don’t, people just assume we’re no longer together,” the actress explained. “But in reality, I realize that it’s so much more special and safe if I don’t share a lot of it.”

In the same interview, Petsch opened up about mental health and turning to her co-stars, like Camila Mendes, when she needs to talk.

“Mental health is incredibly important to me, and I’m so happy that I’m part of a group of women with the [Riverdale] cast that all speak so vocally about it,” Petsch shared. “If I’m having a bad day and I’m feeling like my anxiety is through the roof, I will call Cami[la Mendes], and I will go to her place, and we’ll eat dried apricots and talk about all of my problems until I have vented it out.”

So, it seems as though she’ll have a strong support system around her amid her split with Mills.