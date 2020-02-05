Riverdale’s Next Musical Is Hedwig and the Angry Inch

From the people that brought you Carrie and Heathers, comes Riverdale‘s next musical episode: Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Yes, you read that right. After the previous musical debacles, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) revives Riverdale High’s variety show. But when Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a musical number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the Riverdale kids rally against the principal and each perform a number from the musical. Each performance represents the characters’ inner struggles. Look for a forbidden showmance to blossom amidst all the drama.

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale creator and executive producer, said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling?”

“Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical!” Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

John Cameron Mitchell directed and starred in the 2001 film version based on the stage musical by Mitchell and Trask. Neil Patrick Harris starred in the first Broadway production of the musical in 2014. Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Mitchell, Darren Criss and Taye Diggs all starred in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. It closed in 2015.

See the teaser art for Riverdale’s production here.

Riverdale‘s Hedwig and the Angry Inch episode airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on The CW.