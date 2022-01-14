RJ: BTS: The Meaning of Jin’s BT21 Character, ‘Worldwide Handsome,’

BTS fans frequently express their affection for specific BT21 members.

Jin, in particular, frequently posts photos of himself with his cartoon creation, RJ. What does this chilly alpaca mean? Here’s what we know about Line Friends’ creation.

Since their debut, the K-pop group BTS has racked up a slew of impressive collaborations.

The boy band collaborated with McDonald’s to create the “BTS Meal” and acted as global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

The members of the boy band collaborated with Line Friends to create their own line of cartoon characters a few years after their debut.

Fans can buy BTS-themed headbands, humidifiers, passport cases, and other items from BT21.

There are eight BT21 characters, seven of whom represent the members of BTS and one of whom is dedicated to the fan base of BTS.

Tata (V), Mang (J-Hope), Chimmy (Jimin), RJ (Jin), Koya (RM), Cooky (Jungkook), Shooky (Suga), and Van (ARMYs) are among the members of the group.

What does BTS Jin’s BT21 character mean? RJ is a white alpaca dressed in a parka, and his pink rabbit was inspired by his nickname, “Kookie.”

“Jin had been drawing cute alpaca doodles for years before this collaboration,” according to Metro, “so he was excited to finally bring one to life.”

He looks like an alpaca, according to the other members, especially when he eats.”

Fans got a better look at this character’s personality, which is unsurprisingly similar to Jin’s, thanks to videos posted on the BT21 YouTube channel.

RJ frequently shares his love for corndogs, udon, nachos, and everything in between while hosting his live-streamed mukbang series, affectionately dubbed “Eat Jin.”

Jin occasionally expresses his love for RJ even when performing with other BTS members, such as at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert, where Jin wore a plush BT21 character on the back of his head.

He later shared a photo of himself wearing the one-of-a-kind RJ accessory on his Instagram account.

“I live every day while smilinglaughing because of ARMY,” the idol wrote, according to Twitter’s translation.

“I love you, ARMY (Are you watching, Line [Friends], I’m showing RJ this much love).”

Jungkook, who had a Cooky-themed cosmetics bag in one video, is one of the BTS members who occasionally uses his BT21 merchandise.

In the background of one live stream, RM had a giant plush of Van.

Despite the fact that anything involving RJ is a win for Jin,…

