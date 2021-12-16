RJ Hatanaka Teases ‘Some Exciting Stuff’ for Gabriel and Lillian in Season 2 of ‘When Hope Calls’

Brookfield seems to have a romantic vibe going on.

Season 2 of When Hope Calls will premiere on Saturday, December 8th.

RJ Hatanaka, who plays Gabriel, and Morgan Kohan, who plays Lillian, are teasing a romance between their characters.

When the When Calls the Hearts spinoff returns to television, fans will have a lot more to look forward to than just that.

Season 2 of ‘When Hope Calls’ will see Daniel Lissing reprise his role as Jack Thornton, according to a photo.

Hatanaka appeared alongside other cast members from When Hope Calls in the GAC Family special When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present on December 1.

Fans hoping to see more of Lillian and Gabriel’s relationship will not be disappointed, he promised.

“We have some exciting stuff going on between Gabriel and Lillian this season,” the actor revealed.

“They’ve been stuck in one spot for a long time.

They’ve become inextricably linked.”

The town Mountie, on the other hand, isn’t content to be friends with the woman who runs Brookfield’s orphanage.

“Gabriel’s instinct is that there’s more,” Hatanaka explained.

“So he’ll test the boundaries a little.”

Abigail Assists Gabriel With a Dilemma in ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2 Sneak Peek

From a teaser for the Christmas special, fans already knew there would be romance between Lillian and Gabriel.

Abigail (Lori Loughlin) gives Gabriel some gentle advice on choosing a gift for a special friend in that scene.

He asks her to choose between a bottle of perfume, a rolling pin, or a scarf as one of three possible gifts.

Abigail dismisses the stench of perfume and advises against giving a kitchen gadget as a gift.

She admits the scarf is attractive, but it may send the wrong message.

Abigail tells the Mountie, “I like being your friend.”

“Would you like to send that message?”

The former mayor of Hope Valley then suggests that Gabriel give Lillian a gift that he won’t be able to purchase in a store.

“Why don’t you just speak to her from your heart?” she suggests.

While characters from the first season, such as Lillian and Gabe, will return for the second season of When Hope Calls, not everyone from the first season will.

Wendy Crewson, who plays rancher Tess Stewart, explained why her character’s son Chuck (Greg Hovanessian) will be absent from future episodes in the preview special.

“Chuck isn’t in the room with us.”

He’s gone…

