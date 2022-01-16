RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr on the hit TV show Breaking Bad, appears to have aged dramatically in the nine years since the show first aired.

RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr on the hit TV show Breaking Bad, looks a lot different now than he did nine years ago.

RJ, 28, rose to fame as the son of Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the crime drama television series.

He spent five years on the hit show playing a character with cerebral palsy, just like him.

Viewers quickly grew to love Walt Jr as he grew up trying to keep his family together while maintaining a teen life.

But, nine years later, the TV star looks nothing like he did on Breaking Bad.

RJ continues to work on screen, most recently starring in the 2021 drama Triumph, in which he plays disabled teen Mike who is determined to be a wrestler.

RJ’s Instagram is full of pictures of him hanging out with his adorable dogs, practicing for acting roles, and traveling the world with his friends.

However, the actor has transitioned from his sweet and endearing Walt Jr character to a handsome young man, even landing a job as a fashion model.

In Milan in 2015, the actor even opened and closed Vivienne Westwood’s men’s show.

RJ has a contract with Elite Models, has modeled for Gap, and is frequently seen in the front row of fashion shows.

The TV star recently hinted that Walt Junior from Breaking Bad might get his own spin-off series.

“You never know! That story is still there and it’s not over,” RJ told The Metro last year.

Better Call Saul is nearing the end of its run, and El Camino was fantastic, so who knows?”

“I love my character, but they’ll probably wait until I’m 40 to bring him back,” he continued.

“I’ll be bald and portly, with one crutch, smoking a cigar, and demanding to know where my breakfast is,” says the character.