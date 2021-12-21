RM had a Women’s Studies Professor review BTS’ lyrics.

RM had a Women’s Studies Professor look over BTS’ lyrics.

In September of this year,

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly was attended by BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

At the United Nations General Assembly, the Korean septet performed and gave a speech aimed at the younger generation.

Following their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, BTS sat down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for an interview on Nightline.

RM of BTS revealed during the interview that he had his lyrics checked by a women’s studies professor.

BTS members were asked what they wanted to say to their fans about their efforts to achieve gender equality during their interview on Nightline.

“In 2015 and 2016, I received a lot of misogyny criticism, which led me to have my lyrics reviewed by a women’s studies professor,” RM said on Nightline.

RM went on to say that he was able to “self-reflect” and become more aware of gender equality issues as a result of his actions.

“As a result of that experience, I was able to reflect on myself and question whether I had been insensitive to gender equality,” RM said.

“I want to do my best to take interest in the topic, learn, and improve,” the BTS rapper continued.

That’s how I’m looking at it right now.”

In 2022, BTS will stage more ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concerts.

BTS discussed the fear and mourning that the younger generation feels about the climate crisis and the coronavirus during their speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

ABC News aired a portion of BTS’ Nightline interview.

Suga was asked in the interview what he and the rest of BTS learned about mental health during the pandemic.

“When a person walks through a tunnel, he or she expects to see even the tiniest light at the end of the tunnel to show the way out,” Suga explained.

“When COVID first began, we were all depressed as we watched our schedules and tours be canceled right in front of our eyes.”

“I think we needed to cheer up together and work together to change in order to get out of this situation,” he continued.

Not just us, but if everyone in the world tries to overcome adversity, we will be able to break free from isolation and depression a little sooner.”

