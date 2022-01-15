RM on Why BTS Tells ARMY About “The Good and the Bad” — “Confessions Can Sometimes Make People Stronger” BTS: RM on Why the Band Tells ARMY About “The Good and the Bad”

RM on Why BTS Tells ARMY About “the Good and the Bad” — “Confessions Can Sometimes Make People Stronger” BTS: RM on Why the Band Tell ARMY About “the Good and the Bad”

Jungkook ponders ‘Why People Love and Adore’ BTS.

BTS has built a reputation for being close to their fans over the years.

The two mutually support one another, and BTS’ fan base continues to grow year after year.

RM spoke about his relationship with ARMY in an interview with GQ Magazine, saying:

“I think it’s a little risky to want our relationship, our love, to progress in a specific direction.

After all, I have no idea where my life will lead.

It’s become impossible to categorize the ARMY as a specific type of…

“It’s a dilemma I still face, because my act of sharing can make me look like a pushover. Many celebrities, stars, and artists choose mystery, preferring to to be seen as enigmatic figures. Maybe it’s because they have many scars, or because they don’t want to open up. Personally, though, I think it’s good to share with our fans both the good and the bad, the pros and cons, and the shadows that hang over us. From an outsider’s perspective, it may look as though BTS’ success has grown exponentially, but that’s not true. It might not have been necessary to reveal we had considered disbanding, but confessions can sometimes make people stronger. We don’t, however, bare our hearts immediately. Only once the moment has passed and we’ve processed and identified our feelings do we look back and share a more coherent version of what we’ve gone through. In doing so, people realise we, too, are human, which bridges the distance between us. I truly believe we need to open up to a certain extent. But to be honest, it scares me. I’m scared people will think I’m a pushover or that these confessions could be seen as weaknesses and prompt a backlash.”