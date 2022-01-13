RM Wants to Write “More Abstract” Songs for BTS

GQ Magazine published exclusive interviews with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS on February 22, 2021. RM of BTS talked about his songwriting process and BTS’ relationship with their fan base, ARMY, in his lengthy interview with the magazine.

RM has always been vocal about his admiration for painters and art, and the BTS rapper frequently visits museums while on the road.

RM told GQ Magazine that he wants to model his art after “painters.”

According to GQ Magazine, the BTS rapper said:

“I find that a lot of the artists I like are like that.

They give me the ability to mentally experience a piece.

When you stand in front of their work, you feel as if you’ve been transported to another time and place.

Blank spaces can be found in their work.

When I keep seeing and pursuing what I like, I notice that my own work starts to resemble those same things.

I practice image-making by attempting to express and implement musical textures using various senses.”

RM revealed that he wants to make his lyrics “more abstract” as he continues to consider writing music in the manner of a painter.

According to GQ Magazine, the BTS member used the concept of love to make his point:

“Take, for example, love.

There are songs you can listen to and think, “Oh, this is written by a man after a break-up because he wants to hold on to the woman he loves.” Instead of writing something that might feel flat, I want to shape something more abstract.

Abstraction may appear hazy and less daring than figurative art, but if you look at the history of painting, abstract art came after figurative art.

It’s difficult to express something solely through exact representation, and I believe abstraction is the compression of a thing’s essence, perhaps only through color or form.

Yes, 1+1=2, but the equation could also contain brackets or inequality notations… I’m becoming increasingly interested in the possibilities that exist in these blank spaces.”

BTS made their debut in 2013, and RM has released several mixtapes as a solo artist.

RM discussed how his songwriting has evolved in an interview with GQ Magazine…

