Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna of Pointing a Gun at Him During Altercation

Rob Kardashianfeared for his life throughout his relationship with Blac Chyna, he declared in brand-new court files obtained by E! News.

As part of his continuous attack suit versus Chyna, the former truth TV star sent an affirmation that included information of a supposed altercation that occurred in Dec. 2016. According to Rob, Chyna, who he affirmed was under the impact of drug and alcohol at the time of the occurrence, directed a gun at his head and also threatened him. Rob likewise declared in the court documents that Chyna choked him with an apple iphone battery charger and also struck him with a steel pole.

Following their child Dream Kardashian‘s birth in Nov. 2016, Rob alleged that Chyna stopped nursing the adhering to month as well as started consuming “over” as well as utilizing cocaine. “Her habits became erratic, hostile and violent,” he composed in the affirmation.

The event explained by Rob happened on Dec. 14, 2016. He stated that Chyna was doing an “all-day photoshoot” at their home, where he observed her “grunting cocaine” with participants of her entourage.

“When Chyna is drunk and also high, she is extremely solid,” Rob wrote. “As the night went on and also she ended up being a growing number of intoxicated, her habits rose as well as she came to be aggressive as well as extremely violent.”

Rob took place to assert that Chyna approached him in the kitchen area holding a bottle of champagne as well as a weapon that is registered to him and also is maintained in the home. He specified that Chyna utilized his phone to FaceTime a good friend, during which “Chyna pointed the weapon at me and also intimidated me.” Several minutes later on, Rob declared, Chyna FaceTimed an additional good friend as well as directed the gun to his head and also threatened him.

The 33-year-old said he was “attacked” once again later in the night when Chyna “came up behind me with an apple iphone charger as well as covered it around my neck snugly as well as started choking me with the charger. At one factor, as Chyna was choking me with the charger covered very snugly around my neck, I was fortunate adequate to pull the cable off my neck.”

“I went to the master bedroom to obtain away from her and secured the door,” Rob wrote.

In the morning hours of Dec. 15, Rob claimed that Chyna damaged down the bed room door, shattered the TELEVISION and also struck him with a steel rod. Kris Jenner‘s partner, Corey Gamble, after that arrived to help him securely leave the house.

“Chyna’s duplicated physical assaults on my individual, explained over, created me to suffer scratches, abrasions, bruising as well as emotional distress,” he composed in the declaration. “Moreover, when Chyna aimed a weapon at me in our house, and when she stated words to the impact that she would certainly kill me, and when she tossed a chair at me in my car as I was trying to leave, I believed that she planned to inflict severe injury to me and also I feared for my life.”

He likewise wrote, “I believed that she might kill me, intentionally or since she in such a drunken/high state that she could blunder and also shoot me unintentionally. I am well-aware of Chyna’s propensity to act violently toward me and also others, specifically when she is under the impact of medications and also alcohol, additional creating me to be afraid for my life.”

“Following the strike, I endured continuous fear and anxiety, and worked with protection and had every one of the locks to your house altered since I was scared Chyna would certainly return to hurt me,” Rob concluded.

Included in the files is an affirmation from Gamble, that used more details on the supposed run-in.

“I attempted to separate Chyna and also Rob to ensure that I could aid Rob leave your house and avoid Chyna,” Gamble composed. “Chyna did not quit attacking Rob even though I did my ideal to step in. While I helped Rob stroll out of your home, Chyna continued to aggress him and also punched him numerous times in the head as well as face, in addition to his back. Rob did not battle back as well as just attempted to secure himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”

While making their departure, Gamble claimed he witnessed Chyna “choose up a chair and also hurl it at Rob’s vehicle as he was trying to leave.”

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, says in a declaration to E! News that there was “no terrible strike” versus Rob.

“Instead,” the attorney comments partially, “the proof reveals that Rob as well as Chyna, a very happily engaged pair at the time, had a flirty as well as raucous time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate” the 2nd period of their previous fact TELEVISION Show.