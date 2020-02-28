Rob Kardashian Is Denied Primary Custody of Dream in Blac Chyna Legal Battle

A judge has denied Rob Kardashian‘s request for primary custody of his and ex Blac Chyna‘s 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, while their legal battle over the child continues.

The Blast reported the news on Thursday. Rob has not commented.

In a statement to E! News, Chyna’s lawyer said, “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob.”

The Blast had said the judge denied Rob’s ex parte motion that was filed in January, in which he had reportedly accused Chyna of negligent parenting of their only child and substance abuse. Her lawyer has called Rob’s accusations “absolutely absurd.”

The reality star had requested that Chyna’s time with their daughter be reduced to weekends, with a nanny present, and that his ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.

In his filing, Rob accused Chyna of hosting multiple parties at her house while their daughter is present. He also claimed his ex has snorted cocaine and made violent threats to people in her home, and has also thrown objects, such as knives and lit candles at them, TMZ had reported in January, citing court documents. The outlet also reported that he claimed that Dream has started “naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her,” as well as using foul language.

“[Dream] tells Rob some of the stuff that goes on and he also hears it from the nanny and friends,” a source had told E! News in January. “[Rob and his family] have noticed serious behavioral changes after she spends time at Chyna’s house. She comes back to Rob and it takes her time to adjust.”

“There have been many times where Dream has been picked up from Chyna’s house and has been upset about what went on during her stay,” a second source said. “He got very angry and upset when hearing about Chyna’s alleged behavior around Dream and wants Dream to primarily stay at his house or be in the hands of his family/sisters. He would never want to take Dream away from her mother but wants Chyna to get help for whatever she may be dealing with personally.”

Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian had filed a declaration backing up her brother’s allegations, stating that Dream would come back from Chyna’s home acting “aggressive,” The Blast said.

Chyna had stated in court documents that she was “shocked” by Rob’s filing to change the custody arrangements. “so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a “monitor” present, rather than the five days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream,” the outlet said.

“All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian,” Chyna’s lawyer told E! News. “Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much.”