Robbie Williams can’t sell his £7 million Wiltshire mansion and won’t lower the price.

Robbie Williams is rumored to be having trouble selling his £7 million Wiltshire mansion and is refusing to lower the price.

The seven-bedroom countryside mansion was put on the market by the Rock DJ singer in September of last year, but despite a lot of interest, it has yet to sell.

Robbie, 47, is reportedly having trouble finding a buyer for his Wiltshire mansion, according to the Daily Star, and has been advised to lower the asking price.

The property is said to be worth £6.75 million, but the singer refuses to sell.

“It’s really stunning,” a source explained, “but it’s just not being offered on.”

It’s possible that the price is too high for the current buyer’s market.

“It doesn’t appear that he wants to lower the price.

It’s giving me a lot of trouble.

“The house is doing so well online that everyone wants to look at it, but the truth is that it has been sitting there for six months.”

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field listed their home with Knight Frank, which they bought for their growing family in 2009.

The seven-bedroom home is set on a 71-acre country estate with its own football field, tennis court, and helicopter hangar.

There is also a guest cottage on the property, as well as two separate flats for staff members such as a nanny or cleaner.

The house, known as Compton Bassett House, has an indoor leisure spa with a gym, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and sauna.

Robbie put the house on the market in 2021, despite raising his four children there: Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Colette, three, and Beau, two.

“Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family; it is where Ayda and I truly fell in love and established our relationship,” he said at the time.

“Since then, we’ve welcomed four lovely children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we’ve shared a lot of laughter and joy.”

“The gardens and trees have enchanted us with their magic, and we’ve had a great time splashing around in the indoor pool on rainy days.”

“Compton Bassett House is unquestionably a family-friendly home that deserves to be filled with far more laughter and joy.”

Robbie is still hoping to sell Compton Bassett House in Wiltshire, which he purchased for £8.1 million in 2008, and said he was happy to do so…

