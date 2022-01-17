Robbie Williams reveals that a hitman was hired to assassinate him at the height of his fame.

The former Take That pin-up revealed the shocking news, admitting that he had never told anyone about it.

“I’ve never admitted it, but I had a contract placed on my life to kill me.”

Robbie told the Mirror, “I’ve never said that publicly before.”

“It vanished.”

I have some acquaintances.

That’s the stuff that happens behind the scenes when you become famous.”

Robbie, 47, also discussed the impact being a music superstar had on his mental health.

“I was ridiculously famous, Michael Jackson-style famous at one point in my life,” the Angels singer revealed.

“When I was 17, I was in a boy band, and the boy band took off,” she says.

I left when I was 21 and went on to have a solo career, selling 80 million albums, setting the record for the most concert tickets sold in a single day, and so on…”

“Extreme fame and extreme success collide with anxiety, depression, and mental illness,” he continued.

“There are several levels of fame and what it entails.

‘F**k’ is the first.

“I’m sure there are a few more I’m forgetting about, but the fourth one is acceptance.”

You sort of rally against having your privacy taken away by trying to be normal, but I’m also going to be small so people don’t beat you up.

‘I’m a d**khead, don’t hurt me,’ for example.

“I want to go to all of the normal places that I can’t because people are trying to kill me.”

It takes a long time to accept something.”

Robbie, who now resides in Los Angeles with his wife Ayda Field, 42, and their four children, explained how his fame exacerbated his anxiety.

“I have anxiety and dislike meeting strangers, but strangers want to meet me, which makes me very uncomfortable.”

It makes me nervous just thinking about it.

He described it as a “trigger.”

“Also, you have to be the mayor of the most beautiful town anyone has ever seen, or else people will think, ‘He’s one of those famous people who is a d**k.’ I actually despise having my picture taken.”

But it was while attempting to ‘break into the scene’ in the United States that he realized he had a chance to live in a place where no one knew who he was.

He stated, “I came to America to promote an album.”

“And I’m doing a radio station to eight people at seven o’clock in Milwaukee…

