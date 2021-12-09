Robert Downey Jr. Is Revealed by Tom Holland

Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has revealed that his Marvel Cinematic Universe mentor (onscreen and off) Robert Downey Jr. gifted him with the original Iron Man helmet! Holland is currently on a whirlwind press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and among the many anecdotes he’s sharing about his time working on the three Spider-Man films for Marvel Studios and Sony, this latest one comes while Holland was understandably under pressure to appear in the

It’s difficult to keep any personal secrets hidden when your mouth is full of burning meat!

Indeed, by the time Tom Holland revealed how Robert Downey Jr. gave him the original Iron Man helmet, he was in the midst of the Hot Ones wings challenge, and looking like he might not make it through.

To that end, we’ve transcribed Holland’s anecdote using the English language standards we know he intended to convey but couldn’t physically:

“My favorite souvenir was given to me – well, not to me, but to my younger brother Paddie.”

Robert Downey Jr. was filming “Dr. Strangelove” at the time that “Black Panther” was released.

In London, “Doolittle” was released.

And he was staying just down the road from me.

He also invited us to his house for a screening of ‘Black Panther.’

Paddie bursts into the room, clutching the original Iron Man helmet, which Downey had given him as a gift.

That’s a particularly memorable one for me because I was fortunate enough to be accepted into the MCU, albeit at a late date.

And that memento is from the first film – it’s where Kevin Feige and Marvel started this incredible world, which Downey and Favreau started.

It’s a huge honor to have something from that movie.”

That story will make Marvel fans swoon not only because it confirms the adorable mentorship relationship that Downey’s Iron Man and Holland’s Spider-Man established onscreen.

The retcon that Iron Man saved a young Peter Parker from Whiplash’s drone attack on Stark Expo in Iron Man 2 is a big part of deeper MCU lore.

In that scene, “Peter” wore his own Iron Man helmet replica, so Tom Holland’s family…

