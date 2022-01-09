Robert Drenk, Chrishell Stause’s blind date, will donate $50,000 to charity if she takes a lie detector test to prove her dating history with Jason Oppenheim.

If Chrishell Stause takes a lie detector test to prove her dating timeline with Jason Oppenheim, her blind date, Robert Drenk, will donate (dollar)50,000 to charity.

Selling Sunset follows the lives of the Oppenheim Group’s real estate agents as they socialize, date, parent, and buy homes when they’re not selling multimillion-dollar LA mansions.

Chrishell Stause accepts a blind date with Tarek El Moussa’s friend, Heather Rae Young’s fiancé (now husband), during season four of the Netflix reality show.

Stause and her date, Robert Drenk, had an awkward moment while attending a party on a yacht.

He’s now claiming that things were very different behind the scenes of the gathering.

Chrishell Stause lashes out after a ‘rude’ blind date at Selling Sunset questions her relationship status https:t.co2FruxP9hdIpic.twitter.comVlgKRxufVM

The Oppenheim Group’s yacht party was a memorable moment from season four of Selling Sunset.

Drenk picked up Stause while she was dancing with her friends, and things quickly became awkward.

He carried her to the dining area and told her they needed to “get to know each other,” but the former DWTS contestant didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

Later, Drenk admitted that the scenario was seen out of context by Selling Sunset viewers.

Everyone thinks to themselves, ‘Hey, here’s Robert.’

He simply manhandled her and took control of her.’ But no, that was not the case.

Drenk told Us Weekly, “That wasn’t the intention.”

“I’m a gregarious, outgoing Scorpio who enjoys having a good time.

As I walked to the back of the boat, they were all happy and bubbly, and that was my last attempt at getting to know Chrishell.”

Drenk claims that months after the party, he felt “hurt” and “used.”

“I’d never been on any type of date before where I was treated like that — basically ignored and belittled,” he said.

Drenk said he couldn’t believe El Moussa would put him in this situation after hours of filming.

Stause and Oppenheim have been dating since the end of filming.

The puzzle pieces have finally come together for Drenk.

“I was 100% single on this boat and free to date whomever I wanted,” Stause defended herself.

“I don’t date individuals I work with because it’s bad business,” Drenk said in an interview with Us Weekly, adding that he had “no doubt” Stause and Oppenheimer were dating at the time of their blind date.

He even put money on it:

“Chrishell, if you’re reading this, I’m going

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Chrishell Stause hits back after ‘rude’ Selling Sunset blind date questions her relationship status https://t.co/2FruxP9hdIpic.twitter.com/VlgKRxufVM — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) December 18, 2021