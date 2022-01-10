Robert Durst, a convicted killer and real estate developer, died at the age of 78.

Robert Durst, a real estate developer and convicted murderer, died at the age of 78.

Robert Durst, a real estate heir from New York City who was convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman, has died in prison, according to his attorney.

He was 78 years old when he died.

Chip Lewis, his attorney, said the death was likely caused by “natural causes related to the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years.”

Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in October after being convicted in September.

Durst is thought to have murdered Berman in her Los Angeles home in 2000 in order to keep her from incriminating him in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie.

Durst was charged with his wife’s murder in October, after decades of being an unsolved case.

Durst was acquitted of murdering another friend in Galveston, Texas, in 2001.

