Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, died at the age of 78.

Robert Durst, the real estate heir who made headlines for his alleged role in Susan Berman’s murder and the disappearance of his former wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, died on Monday, Jan.

He had passed away at the age of 78.

Chip Lewis, Durst’s lawyer, confirmed the news to NBC News in a statement.

Durst died early this morning while being held by the California Department of Corrections, according to Lewis.

“We believe he died of natural causes related to the slew of medical issues we’ve repeatedly reported to the court over the last few years.”

Out of respect, we will not make any further statements or answer any questions.”

Durst was sentenced to life in prison in September 2021 for the 2000 murder of journalist and close confidante Berman.

Durst was also charged with the death of his former wife Kathleen, who had gone missing in 1982, later that month, after more than three decades of speculation.

“It’s a shame when anyone loses their life,” LA County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who served as prosecutor during the Berman murder trial, told NBC News as news of Durst’s death broke. “However, it’s important to keep in mind that Bob Durst lived to be 78 years old, decades longer than two of his victims, and he was hostile, unrepentant, and unremorseful to the end.”

My sympathies and prayers are with his victims.”

Berman had planned to speak with New York investigators about Durst’s wife’s disappearance prior to her death.

Prosecutors claim she wanted to confess to providing a false alibi to the former heir.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, a 2015 HBO docuseries, revisited both Berman’s death and Kathie’s disappearance.

The 78-year-old was previously tried for the death of one of his neighbors, Morris Black, in Galveston, Texas, in 2001.

Durst claimed he shot Black in self-defense after attempting to pry a gun from his grip.

