Just four months after being convicted of murder, Robert Durst dies in prison.

Four months after being convicted of murder, Robert Durst dies in prison.

Four months after being convicted of murder, Robert Durst dies in prison.

The real estate heir convicted of murder last year, Robert Durst, has died at the age of 78, according to Us Weekly.

The New York City native died in prison on Monday, January 10th, while serving a life sentence for the 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman.

“Good afternoon, Mr. XXXXXXXXXXXX

According to his lawyer, Chip Lewis, Durst died early this morning while being held by the California Department of Corrections.

“We believe he died of natural causes related to the long list of medical problems we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last few years.”

A six-part documentary about Robert Durst, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, aired on HBO in 2015.

He had long been linked to the assassination of Berman and the disappearance of his ex-wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, but he had never been charged with any crimes in connection with their deaths.

(He was acquitted of the murder of his next-door neighbor Morris Black in 2003, but convicted of tampering with evidence in the case.)

During The Jinx’s finale, Durst appeared to confess to one or more murders, muttering, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” over a microphone.

The day before the season finale aired in March 2015, Durst was arrested on murder charges for Berman’s death.

After several delays caused by his health and the coronavirus pandemic, the trial began in earnest in May 2021.

Four months later, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in October 2021.

Kathleen went missing in 1982 and was declared legally dead in 2017. Durst was charged with her murder.

During the Berman trial, Durst denied killing Kathleen, saying he thought she was “out somewhere having fun” when her medical school called to inquire about her absences.

“It hadn’t occurred to me that anything had happened to her,” he explained in August 2021.

The narrator explained, “It was more like, What had Kathie done to Kathie?”

Shortly after being convicted of Berman’s murder, Durst was admitted to the hospital.

A quick rundown of Infosurhoy.