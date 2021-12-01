Robert Irwin Turns 18: Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin, and Others Send Him Warm Birthday Wishes

Robert Irwin, the famous animal conservationist, celebrated his 18th birthday on Wednesday in Australia and received a flood of sweet messages from friends and family.

Bindi Irwin, Robert’s older sister, marked the occasion with a touching photo of herself and the birthday boy taken during her wedding, standing in front of a giraffe named Forest.

“The expression on Forest’s face behind us says it all… happy 18th to the best!”

Bindi, who welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior, with husband Chandler Powell in March, wrote, “This year you’ve been promoted to uncle and taken on the world!”

“I can’t wait to see what amazing adventures await you,” she continued.

“I’ll be here for you always, always (with a fully stocked fridge).”

I adore you.”

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) shared a post on Facebook.

Powell also left a touching message for his brother-in-law, which he posted alongside a photo of himself, Robert, and baby Grace sitting in camping chairs in the Australian outback.

“Happy birthday to Grace’s Funcle!” Powell wrote. “A birthday filled with feeding crocs and surfing is the perfect way to start your 18th lap around the sun.”

“Thank you for making each day a new adventure!”

Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) shared a post on his Twitter account.

Terri Irwin, Robert’s mother, shared a pair of photos of Robert as a young boy sitting on a bench, and then a current-day photo of Robert sitting on the same bench as a newly minted adult.

Terri wrote, “So I blinked my eyes and this happened…”

So… pic.twitter.comLYJBpiVG3e I blinked my eyes and this happened…

On Tuesday, Robert posted a video to Instagram announcing the Australia Zoo’s plans to commemorate his big day by allowing children to visit for free, as well as his own plans.

“It feels very surreal to be an adult tomorrow,” Robert exclaimed, “but we’ve got a pretty big celebration planned at the Australia Zoo, and I wanted to invite you guys in.”

The birthday boy joked that he would be celebrating by feeding the crocodiles, which he described as “always a good way.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Robert Irwin Turns 18: Bindi, Terri, and Others Send Him Heartfelt Birthday Greetings

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Robert Irwin Turns 18: Sister Bindi, Mom Terri and More Send Him Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

So I blinked my eyes and this happened… pic.twitter.com/LYJBpiVG3e — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2021