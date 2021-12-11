Robert Pattinson Admits His Acting Career ‘Accidentally Took Off’ After ‘Twilight’

When Robert Pattinson was cast in Twilight, he seemed to have won the lottery in many ways.

One of his first roles was as Edward Cullen, and it was a huge success for him.

Pattinson’s portrayal of the gloomy bloodsucker made him a household name and helped him land a slew of acting roles.

Given that Pattinson made millions of dollars from the five films, being cast in Twilight ensured that he was set for the rest of his life.

Pattinson, oddly enough, didn’t audition for Twilight with the intention of becoming famous.

In fact, he’d only recently decided that acting was something he wanted to do professionally.

His positive experiences on the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire solidified his decision to pursue acting as a profession.

After being a part of such a large franchise, the Batman actor desired to star in a small film that no one would see and in which he could hone his acting skills.

Of course, Twilight was far from being an unknown film.

Despite the fact that the first film had a low budget, it was a huge box office hit.

Pattinson became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors overnight.

Pattinson, on the other hand, had not anticipated his acting career taking off as quickly as it did.

Actually, prior to playing Edward, he was more interested in pursuing a musical career.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson admitted to ‘tearing our hair out’ while filming ‘Twilight.’

In a Twilight interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson said, “I play a lot of music.”

“Being a musician was what I wanted to do before the acting thing took off.”

My best friends are all musicians, and they’ve all released albums and signed deals, while I’m in the business.”

Although Pattinson is best known for his acting, he is also a gifted musician.

Two of Pattinson’s songs made it onto the Twilight soundtrack, as diehard fans will recall.

His song “Let Me Sign” was even used in a pivotal scene in the film.

It’s the song that’s playing while Edward sucks James’ vampire venom from Bella to keep her from becoming a vampire.

When Robert Pattinson auditioned for ‘Twilight,’ he slept on his agent’s couch.

Despite his desire to be a musician, Pattinson played no part in the soundtrack for Twilight.

One of his co-stars, on the other hand…

