Robert Pattinson Is More Like Jacob Than Edward, According to ‘Twilight’ Author

Robert Pattinson, according to the author of ‘Twilight,’ is more like Jacob than Edward.

Robert Pattinson had no idea how much his life would change when he flew from England to Los Angeles for an audition for Twilight.

After Harry Potter, Pattinson was just looking for a way to pay his bills and hone his craft.

However, playing Edward Cullen, the immortal vampire, would make him famous and change the course of his career.

The Twilight films were a worldwide sensation.

The five films grossed billions of dollars in theaters and set box office records.

While the Twilight craze has died down since the last film, Pattinson is still well-known for his iconic role.

Pattison is well-known for his witty Twilight movie commentary.

He, on the other hand, took his role in the first film very seriously.

The Batman actor went out of his way to make sure the film wasn’t just another cheesy teen love story.

Edward’s brooding and melancholy demeanor are also attributed to him.

In fact, the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star was on the verge of being fired because he refused to make his character happier.

While Edward is solemn, Pattinson is the polar opposite of his famous character.

In fact, Stephenie Meyer, the author of the Twilight series, revealed that the actor resembles Jacob Black.

Jake, Bella Swan’s best friend, has a much more carefree and playful personality than Edward.

Meyer revealed what Pattinson is really like in an interview with MTV.

The Twilight author admitted, “Rob is more like Jacob than Edward.”

“He’s funny, goofy, and doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

But he has the ability to turn Edward on.”

Pattinson’s goofy side was on full display during the four years he spent filming the Twilight movies.

He proposed to Kristen Stewart jokingly while filming the first film.

Pattinson’s castmates weren’t the only ones who got a kick out of his jokes.

The actor from Lighthouse was also known for trolling the media.

In fact, he once started a false rumor about the movies in the hopes of spreading it.

Pattinson revealed in an interview with the Washington Post that he tried to confuse the media by spreading false claims….

