Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene, and Other Members of the Cullen Family from Twilight

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene, and Others from the Twilight Saga: Where Are They Now?

Twilight fans were first introduced to the Cullen coven in 2008 with the film Twilight.

Twihards are still talking about the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities, and how Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight five films later.

The films spanned five years and included Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), all based on Stephenie Meyer’s popular novels.

The Cullen family was introduced to moviegoers in the first film, but by Breaking Dawn – Part 1, human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) had married into the family after marrying Edward in the previous film.

Renesmee Cullen (Mackenzie Foy) was born later.

Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) and his wife, Esme (Elizabeth Reaser), were the first members of the Cullen family.

Alice (Ashley Greene), Emmett (Kellan Lutz), and Edward were the members of their coven, or children in the human world.

Rosalie Hale (Nikki Reed), who married Emmett after being turned by Carlisle, and Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone), who married Alice, completed their team.

Rosalie and Jasper pretended to be twins or siblings while pretending to be high school students with the Cullen “kids” by using the same last name.

Reaser told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “happy that people are excited about it” ten years after Twilight catapulted the costars to stardom.

In September 2018, the Michigan native told Us, “I cannot believe it’s been ten years.”

“It feels like yesterday, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Some of her fondest memories of filming the franchise include “just palling around” on set, according to Reaser.

“Those shoots would be exhausting,” she continued, “so I think it was just hanging out with our cast and being in little tents with people, joking and keeping each other excited.”

“It’s the little things that stick with you.”

Many of the on-screen family members have reunited and remained in touch over the years.

“I just ran into Peter at dinner the other night, and it’s hilarious.

It’s as if you’re looking at a.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More