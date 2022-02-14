Robert Pattinson once explained why he was annoyed by the ‘Twilight’ hype.

Robert Pattinson once expressed his displeasure with the ‘Twilight’ hype.

Since his Twilight years, Robert Pattinson has appeared in many films.

Despite the fact that he has steadily built his acting resume, he considers Twilight to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

But the movie franchise’s hype eventually irritated him.

Prior to his Twilight days, Robert Pattinson wasn’t exactly a household name.

His popularity soared thanks to his role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

That boost, however, paled in comparison to his Twilight fame, which catapulted him into the limelight almost immediately.

According to Pattinson’s interview with Collider, the series also helped him land future film roles.

“It’s definitely different,” she says.

“You’re offered things you’d never dreamed of being offered before, but it’s also terrifying,” Pattinson said.

“You don’t have to audition for anything, so you’re like, ‘Well, I’m not interested in doing a movie just because it gets made.’

In many ways, I have no idea.’

You’ve got to question yourself a lot more now than you did before Twilight.”

This has also raised expectations for his future films, which he did not have prior to his involvement with Twilight.

“Now you’re expected to come into the movie and not only provide financial viability, but also a performance, because people are saying, ‘You can’t just mess around.'”

“We’re paying you to be a star and an actor,” he continued.

At the height of his Twilight fame, Robert Pattinson’s life was anything but boring.

The young actor was constantly surrounded and pursued by his adoring fans.

However, he once admitted that the franchise’s attention was starting to wear thin on him.

“I’ve learned to let it go a little,” Pattinson once told the New York Times.

“I think we reached a point, a peak, with New Moon, where the stories became so saturated into the culture that it started to feel normal.”

It’s as if the tabloids have run out of scandals to write about.”

Robert Pattinson revealed that the attention he received for his role in The Batman was nothing compared to the attention he received for his Twilight role…

