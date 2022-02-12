Robert Pattinson, star of ‘The Batman,’ couldn’t believe Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne’s audition skills.

Robert Pattinson rose to fame as a result of Twilight.

However, it imprinted in people’s minds a certain image of the actor.

Fans were skeptical when DC announced that he would play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

Many assumed he must have nailed his audition for The Batman, but Robert Pattinson admitted he never excelled at them and was actually intimidated in auditions by The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Cabaret musical star Eddie Redmayne.

After Ben Affleck left the Zack Snyder Justice League film, Pattinson was given the Batman logo.

Despite the fact that his audition got him the part, Pattinson admitted that auditions were never easy for him.

He’d even make an effort to hide his British accent.

“They’d always question it: ‘We’re worried about the accent…'” he explained to GQ. “So I’d always come in as a different person, an American.”

‘Hello, I’m from Michigan,’ I’d say.

However, after playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, Robert Pattinson became too well-known for that strategy to work.

Robert Pattinson revealed in an interview that he was always envious of how well Andrew Garfield and Eddy Redmayne did in auditions after explaining that he probably messed up an audition for Transformers 2 by showing up and claiming to be “some guy from Denver.”

“Then, right after Twilight came out, I went in for an audition for Transformers 2, and I pretended to be a guy from Denver.”

“They called my agent, asking, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why is he doing an improv? A really boring improv?'” he explained.

He was cast as the Dark Knight despite his reservations.

In auditions, Robert Pattinson frequently faced Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne, two other English actors.

And they always seemed to have the upper hand on Pattinson.

The Batman stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ film.

While Eddie Redmayne never joined the cast of The Batman, he did express interest in playing the villain.

At any audition he attended with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, the Batman star Robert Pattinson couldn’t help but feel threatened.

He had the impression that he had only gotten more parts by chance.

“If I hadn’t gotten really lucky and had instead been forced…” he continued.

