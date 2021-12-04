Robert Pattinson thought ‘Twilight’ author Stephenie Meyer was “completely insane.”

In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Robert Pattinson is set to play the Caped Crusader.

Before becoming a comic book superhero, the actor rose to prominence as Edward Cullen, the brooding vampire lover from the Twilight film series.

When Pattinson read the Stephenie Meyer books in preparation for the role, he thought the author was “completely insane.”

In 2005, Meyer published the first book in the Twilight series.

It was a New York Times Best Seller, and three more books, two companion novels, and one novella followed.

Meyer revealed in a 2005 interview with CNN that the book’s concept — a girl falling in love with a vampire and a werewolf — came to her in a dream.

“It was two people in a kind of circular meadow with really bright sunlight, and one was a beautiful, sparkly boy and the other was just a girl who was human and normal, and they were having this conversation,” the author recalled.

“The boy was a vampire, which is strange because I dream about vampires, and he was trying to explain to her how much he cared about her while also wanting to kill her.”

Meyer stated that she was a new mother at the time.

As a form of personal expression, she began writing about her dreams.

“The dream was just something I was really interested in at the time, and it was so different from what I was doing every day,” Meyer explained.

“I had such a strong desire to remember it.”

That’s why I began writing it down, not because I thought it would make an excellent novel.”

Pattinson began reading Twilight while preparing for what would be his breakthrough role.

However, as he flipped through the pages, he discovered that the content was a little self-indulgent.

In an interview with E!, Pattinson said, “I was convinced [that]Stephenie was convinced she was Bella, and it was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published.”

“It felt like I was reading a sexual fantasy, especially since she said it was based on a dream.”

Pattinson began to believe Meyer was too fixated on Edward’s character as he read on.

And he thought it was odd that she…

