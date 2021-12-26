The Stalker of Robert Pattinson Was Destroyed in the Most Surprising Way

The Stalker of Robert Pattinson Was Removed in the Most Surprising Way

When Robert Pattinson auditioned for Edward Cullen, he wasn’t looking for fame.

In fact, the singer of “Let Me Sign” aspired to make small films that would go unnoticed.

After portraying Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Pattinson decided to pursue a career as an actor.

On the other hand, being on such a professional set only strengthened Pattinson’s resolve to learn to act.

He believed that making small, independent films would allow him to do just that.

He couldn’t have predicted Twilight’s massive success, of course.

The Twilight films had a significant impact on Pattinson’s life.

After four years as the menacing vampire, Pattinson was financially secure for the rest of his life.

As a result of the films, the Batman actor became a household name.

Fans and the media became obsessed with the actor’s every move, creating fictionalized accounts of his personal and professional life.

Even his brief appearance in the Harry Potter films couldn’t have prepared him for the level of celebrity he’d gain.

One of the ‘Twilight’ films is “The Most Exciting for Me,” according to Kristen Stewart.

For years, Pattinson has had to contend with shrieking fans and relentless paparazzi.

The actor even had an encounter with a stalker.

Stalkers are unfortunately common among celebrities of Pattinson’s stature.

Rather than confronting his stalker, calling the cops, or filing a restraining order, Pattinson took a different approach.

In an interview with Creme Magazine, Pattinson revealed that he took an unusual approach to his stalker and took her out to dinner.

“I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year,” Pattinson revealed.

“She stood outside my apartment every day for weeks.”

I ate dinner with her because I was bored and lonely.”

While most people would advise against dining with a stalker, Pattinson’s unconventional approach paid off.

According to the New Moon actress, his stalker was less than impressed once she got to know him better and eventually left him.

“I just complained about everything in my life,” he said, “and she never came back.”

“It only takes two minutes for people to lose interest in me.”

Robert Pattinson proposed to Kristen Stewart while filming ‘Twilight.’

